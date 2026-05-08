Orioles manager Craig Albernaz provides Cade Povich injury update after early exit vs Marlins

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz provided an update on Cade Povich after his early exit against the Miami Marlins, as Baltimore awaits further details on the left-hander’s arm discomfort.

The Baltimore Orioles suffered both a loss and a setback on the mound after left-hander Cade Povich was forced out early in their game against the Miami Marlins, adding another concern to an already thin pitching staff.

Amid recent controversial Pete Alonso comments on David Stearns, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz explained that Povich left the contest due to discomfort in his throwing arm. According to Albernaz, the pitcher experienced tightness in his triceps area near the outside of the elbow and will undergo further testing.

“He had some tricep lateral elbow tightness. We’re going to get an MRI on him tomorrow. He said he felt it in the second, and then it really tightened up on him in the third,” Albernaz said via MLB.com.

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Povich’s early exit came after just three innings of work, forcing Baltimore to rely heavily on its bullpen for the remainder of the game. The situation is especially concerning given the Orioles’ growing list of pitching injuries, which has already stretched their depth significantly during the season.

Cade Povich exits early vs Marlins. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Orioles rotation depth takes another hit

Baltimore has been forced to navigate multiple injuries across its pitching staff, and Povich’s status now adds further uncertainty. The club is already without several arms, leaving manager Albernaz with limited flexibility in both the rotation and bullpen.

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Bullpen steps up amid injury concerns

Albernaz praised the relief effort following Povich’s departure, highlighting strong performances across multiple innings. “The ‘pen did an outstanding job. Canó was awesome coming in and eating up two innings… same thing with Enns, Akin getting out of the inning, and Kittredge looked good too,” he said.

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However, with multiple starters already sidelined, Baltimore now awaits MRI results as it hopes Povich’s injury does not add another long-term absence to the rotation.