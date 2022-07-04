Oklahoma City Thunder take on Utah Jazz for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League at the Vivint Arena. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League in the US

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on fuboTV.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are eager to watch their four 2022 NBA Draft picks. This includes Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Peyton Watson and Jaylin Williams. The team managed by Mark Daigneault wants to improve their gameplan right before the 2022-23 NBA season starts.

On the other side, the Utah Jazz will make their debut at home with NBA experienced players in their roster. This squad includes Jared Butler, Tacko Fall and Justin Robinson. However, mostly the Jazz's team is full of rookie players looking for a spot for the upcoming season either at the first team or the G league.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: fuboTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Although, the purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent, both Thunder and Jazz have some of the best young talent of the entire National Basketball Association. In fact, the Thunder have Chet Holmgren, No.2 Overall in the recent draft and Jazz acquired Walker Kessler No. 22 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft via trade.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz in the US

The 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz to be played on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz anywhere

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine a team that is most likely to win this game.

