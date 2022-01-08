With Kyrie Irving's debut just around the corner, new teammate Patty Mills had a lot to say about his imminent return.

You can say whatever you want about Kyrie Irving and his personal decisions but no one can deny that he's one of the most impactful offensive players in the league. So, even if the Brooklyn Nets have done pretty well without him, that doesn't mean they don't need him.

In the wake of the massive COVID-19 outbreak, the Nets decided to allow Kyrie to partake in the team's road games and practices. This unprecedented situation means hell for the rest of the league.

The Nets offense has fared well to start the year and they will now add one of the best scorers of the past decade. And, according to Patty Mills, he's just what they need to get over the hump when their offense gets stagnant.

Patty Mills Says Kyrie Irving Will Help The Nets' Stagnant Offense

“Everyone knows who he is and what he does; but I think he'll be able to bring that good pace and movement and ball movement to the group. At times we get stagnant and he'll be perfect for that," Mills said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Kevin Durant Remarks Irving's Importance

Kevin Durant also had a lot of praise for Kyrie's skills, shutting down a reporter who asked him whether the Nets actually needed him back on the lineup:

"Have you watched him play? He’s a master. He can score 60 to 70% of his shots if you don’t guard him," Durant explained. "He’s a high IQ player. It’s just a matter of him getting his legs up under him, his wind up under him. And for us you know, we’re going to run plays for him, we’re going to try to look for him. We play team basketball. He can adapt and do anything out there so we don’t worry about him."

Harden Also Has Kyrie's Back

As for James Harden, he knows that having Kyrie by his side will ease the game for him, especially on a season he's struggled to be at his fullest:

"We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is and what he means to this organization. Just being around him, even if it's only for road games, it's going to be huge for us," the former Rockets star said.

You may or may not agree with the way Kyrie Irving lives his life or handles his basketball career. But if you could choose, you'd always have him on your team. That's how special and talented he is.