Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla spoke highly about Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who took time to work with Mazzulla in preparation for the NBA Finals.

Josep Guardiola is a game changer and influencer not only in the world of soccer but also now in other sports, as his methods and philosophies cross over. In this case, he helped Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship.

The Celtics clinched the NBA title with a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks. Jaylen Brown was named the Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists.

For Joe Mazzulla, at just 35 years old, it was his first NBA crown as the full head coach of the Celtics. Mazzulla has acknowledged drawing inspiration from Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola regarding his team’s preparation and approach to the game.

How did Guardiola help the Celtics?

According to Mazzulla himself, the former Barcelona legend offered advice and worked with Mazzulla during the series. “Dallas has one of the smartest defenses. We had to be creative to counter them. Pep was helping me with spacing, transitions, and how to move the guys,” said Joe Mazzulla, Celtics coach, after the first game.

Guardiola was present at Game 1 of the series, showing his support for Mazzulla’s team by wearing a Boston Celtics sweatshirt. The Manchester City coach was also seen conversing with Mazzulla before the game.

“He’s a great person. He’s a great coach. It’s just the humility, the work ethic, the intensity he brings. And we’ve developed a great relationship,” Mazzulla said in a press conference.

“I’m very grateful for him, and I’d like to think we make each other better. It’s awesome that he was here. It’s awesome that he could share some of his wisdom with me and that I could spend time with him,” added the newly crowned NBA champion.