Caitlin Clark has not had a great debut in the WNBA, which is why NBA commissioner Adam Silver is asking everyone to leave her alone.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Fever were granted the 1st overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. It was no secret they would select Caitlin Clark, who is poised to become a superstar very soon.

Unfortunately, she has not found success in her first games. Other WNBA players have been bullying her on and off the court, prompting several personalities to step up and defend the former Iowa player.

Adam Silver asks the WNBA to leave Caitlin Clark alone

Caitlin Clark’s debut didn’t go as expected for her team. Individually, she has posted remarkable numbers that prove she is a star, but the Fever haven’t seen the victories they anticipated with her arrival.

During these first games, Clark has struggled to perform due to the alleged targeting from other players. She has downplayed these incidents, but the entire basketball world is aware of it.

Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, has addressed the matter. While he acknowledges that Caitlin Clark should focus on herself, he also urged the WNBA to leave her alone.

“I think Caitlin [Clark] knows, she’s ultimately got to prove it on the floor, and you can’t anoint stars in this league,” Silver said on ESPN. “I believe she’s going to deliver. She seems to have the character and the drive and the will and the talent. But let her evolve as a player. I want to take the pressure off her, not put more pressure on her.”

Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA

Caitlin Clark is poised to be one of the greatest players in WNBA history. However, as Silver said, she must habdle the pressure and just play to live up to those expectations and guide the Fever to success.

Are WNBA players jealous of Caitlin Clark?

During her first games in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has struggled to perform as she would have liked. The point guard has caught everyone’s attention, which may be why other players are targeting her.

Several personalities, including LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith, and Charles Barkley, have suggested that other players are jealous of Caitlin Clark. The WNBA has seen a rise in audience since her arrival, with everyone eager to see her in action each game.