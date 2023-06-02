The Phoenix Suns were one of the biggest disappointments during the 2022-2023 season. In February, when they added Kevin Durant, their roster looked unstoppable alongside names like Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

However, during the playoffs, the Suns were dominated by the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Though they manage to come back after a 2-0 deficit, Phoenix were slammed, once again, during an elimination game.

As a consequence, the Suns fired head coach Monty Williams. Many experts and fans thought that he wasn’t the only one to blame considering he gave the team four solid seasons. Now, the search is over in a big surprise for the NBA.

Frank Vogel will be the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns

Considering the type of roster at Phoenix, even with all the pressure to deliver a championship, there’s no doubt this is the most coveted position for a head coach job right now in the NBA.

According to the latest reports, Frank Vogel will be the new head coach of the Suns. Vogel won the 2020 NBA Finals with LeBron James and the Lakers. He had previous experience leading the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic.

The long-term deal could be announced in the next few hours, but, it’s almost certain that Frank Vogel is the new man in town. Though the offense is explosive with Durant, Booker and Paul, this hiring comes with a message for everyone. It’s time to play defense in Phoenix.