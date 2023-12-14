Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head during the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant watched everything unfold.

Green was ejected for the third time this season with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter and, as a consequence, the big suspension was inevitable for the veteran.

Just a few days ago, Draymond Green came back from a five-game suspension after choking Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, Durant talked about the situation of Green with the Warriors.

“Yeah, that was insane to see. Glad Nurkic is alright. Never seen that on a basketball court in NBA game. I hope Draymond gets the help he needs. It’s been incident after incident.”

Kevin Durant sends a special message to Draymond Green

For Kevin Durant, the recent behavior of Draymond Green is a surprise as he never saw something like that when they played together in the Golden State Warriors.

“I know Draymond and that’s not, you know, he hasn’t been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs and gets back on the court. Put all the stuff behind him.”

Jusuf Nurkic also believes Draymond Green needs help

After the incident, Jusuf Nurkic is on the same line as Kevin Durant. “What’s going on with him. I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it ain’t nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball. I think we saw that often, but I hope whatever he got in his life gets better.”

How long is Draymond Green suspended after hitting Jusuf Nurkic?

The NBA suspended Draymond Green indefinitely. Though the player issued an apology, it wasn’t enough. Now, everything will depend on Green’s effort to avoid trouble on and off the court. Until a true change of attitude is seen, he will remain out.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him. I sell calls with my arms. So, I was selling the call and I swung and unfortunately I hit him.”

Steve Kerr acknowledged Green needs to change his behavior for good. “We need him. We need Draymond. He knows that. We’ve talked to him. He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”