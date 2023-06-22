Alabama standout Brandon Miller is expected to be the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft. There’s a big chance that the Charlotte Hornets will take him to try and pair him with LaMelo Ball.

Miller had already made the news for a gun-related incident earlier in the college basketball season. Then, people mocked him for claiming that Paul George was the GOAT of basketball.

Now, the young forward may have granted himself some even more unwanted attention, as he recently talked about how he trash-talked Michael Jordan himself, going as far as to call him a ‘regular guy.’

Brandon Miller Says He Trash-Talked ‘Regular Guy’ Michael Jordan

“Working out in front of Michael Jordan, a lot of people told me I’d be under pressure, but MJ was never the guy I grew up watching, I grew up watching Paul George,” Miller said.

“Michael Jordan was just a regular guy in the gym watching me work out,” he continued. “He definitely sounds like how he does on TV; he was trash-talking– He told me I was just a shooter. I know my talents and abilities, can’t let Jordan get into your head. I was kinda talking trash back to me. I witnessed him airball a free throw too; I’ll have that against him. It’s just him being old. Lace ’em up.”

Well, Miller is definitely lucky Jordan won’t be around for his rookie season — assuming the Hornets do pick him — as he’ll have to sell the team. You know that — if that’s true — he’s already locked in working out in the gym to try and get back at him.