Even though his promising career with the Charlotte Hornets is just getting started, Tracy McGrady believes LaMelo Ball is tailor-made for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not so long ago, people were talking about how Lonzo Ball would become the face of the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, fans and analysts are raving about his younger brother, the flashy LaMelo Ball.

While Lonzo's NBA journey has been full of ups and downs and he's not lived up to the expectations, his younger counterpart looks like a superstar in the making. He's an electric, infectious player that's just too fun to watch.

That seemingly careless attitude, the crafty plays, handles, and crazy passes reminisce of the Showtime Lakers era. That's why Tracy McGrady thinks he's tailor-made to wear the purple and gold at some point in his career.

Tracy McGrady Says LaMelo Ball Is 'Built For The Lakers'

"Who's gonna be the face of the NBA in the next 10 years?" Shannon Sharpe asked McGrady in his podcast. "I'm gonna give you Ja, Luka, Trae Young, and LaMelo Ball"

"It'll be between LaMelo Ball and Ja," T-Mac replied. "If LaMelo Ball can get to La-La land, cause I think he's built for that. Like he has that personality, that moxy, like he's built for that. I think he can be that face."

Jay Williams Agrees With T-Mac, Urges Melo To Join The Lakers

Notably, T-Mac isn't the only one who feels that way. Recently, NBA analyst Jay Williams talked about how the Lakers should pursue LaMelo for when LeBron James is ready to walk away from the game:

"When I look at LaMelo Ball, year 5, three years of from, right? How old will LeBron James be in three years from now? What? 40-41? I look at that as a serious transition piece," Williams said on ESPN's First Take. "I'm telling when I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but Purple and Gold. It's written over the way he dresses, the style in which he pulls up to games. It relates to his whole social media image, where he's from and his dad has so much to do with how things are orchestrated even with Lonzo getting there the first time."

Needless to say, the Hornets will do whatever it's in their power to retain their young superstar. But if history has taught us anything is that there's only so much a team can do when the Lakers come on knocking.