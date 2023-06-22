Most of the players available for the 2023 NBA Draft have strong bodies and know how hard it is to play basketball, but none of them are quite like Scoot Henderson who has been playing professionally since he was 17 years old.

Scoot’s career began with the NBA G League Ignite, they knew the talent he had so they offered him a $1m contract and he officially became a pro player at 17. But the season in that league was quite short for him. just 10 games and 14.7 PPG.

During his short stay with the G League it was obvious that he didn’t look like a normal player, his athleticism was better than the rest, it was noticeable that Scoot didn’t have to go through a college program to develop his talent, he was different.

What did Scoot Henderson do to have a strong physique at 19?

During a recent publication on ESPN where Hanif Abdurraqib had the opportunity to speak with Scoot’s family, details about the private life of the Hendersons were revealed and one of the details that came to light was that Scoot was trained by his father since childhood. And the best thing is that his parents opened a gym where Scoot and other siblings worked out constantly.

Once the gym opened, Scoot dedicated himself completely to basketball leaving football aside and every day after school he went straight to the gym to work on his body. Also, his G League teammates mention how focused he is on work during training sessions.

Scoot Henderson is a strong point guard with 195 lb (88 kg) and 6-2 (1.88m) perfect measurements for a player at his position, the only weak side is that Scoot never played in a college program and that subtracts a couple of points against other prospects like Wembanyama.