The rivalry between Top Picks exists and the 2023 NBA Draft is proof of this, two of the best future picks, Scoot Henderson listed as a player ready for the league and Victor Wembanyama labeled as the player who can broke all records.

Both players have different skills but both are the type of player that could take any NBA franchise to the playoffs to win an NBA ring, but so far they are fighting over who will be No. 1 overall.

Scoot Henderson is ready to play in the NBA, he has the physique and experience to start breaking league records thanks to him having spent enough time developing in the G League.

What did Scoot Henderson say about Victor Wembanyama?

In an article written by Hanif Abdurraqib for ESPN, Scoot Henderson said he was mentally prepared to be No. 1 overall but Hanif asked about Victor Wembanyama to which Henderson replied: “I mean, he’s just like another draft prospect. Obviously, his height and unique ability to shoot the ball at that size is… I don’t know, I’m not guarding him, so I can’t say too much.”

Aside from the fight to become No. 1 overall in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson knows that Wembanyama is likely to be named the first pick, plus he’s already played against Victor and about that he said: “It was cool Pretty sure it’s cool to be on the court with me too, though.”

Victor Wembanyama has more weak points than Scoot Henderson, although the last time they met in a game Victor scored 37 points while Henderson scored only 28 points but it was enough for his team to win over Victor’s side.