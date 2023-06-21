There has been a lot of hype about Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs are heavily expected to take him with the first-overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Wembanyama’s unique skill set makes him the ultimate unicorn. He’s 7-foot-5 and can put the ball on the floor or pull up from beyond the arc and then swat shots into the stands.

That’s why he’s been touted as the best prospect of all time, even ahead of the likes of LeBron James. Even so, he’s completely unfazed and unbothered by that kind of pressure.

Victor Wembanyama Isn’t Worried About The Pressure

“I do not feel any pressure on my shoulders or what, I think the reason is I try to live free. I am sort of like a free mind at all times,” Wembanyama told J.J. Redick. “The way I play is truly want I want to play. I have wanted to play my whole life. This is me. I am trying to show my true personality on the court and just be myself.”

He Puts A Lot Of Pressure In Himself

“I have such high expectations for myself and I’m so determined that the expectations of others are nothing compared to what I place on myself,” Wembanyama said on a different interview. “So I really got my goals in sight. It’s just nothing can disturb me from it. It’s not that hard to deal with it.”

That’s what you want to hear from your potential generational prospect. Wembanyama is poised for greatness and, barring injury, he could end up being one of the best players of all time.