Quentin Grimes made a huge perfomance in the NBA Summer League. He currently plays for the New York Knick. Check out his complete profile information such as age, height, parents, stats and contract.

Quentin Grimes was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft with the 25th pick overall. However, he was inmediatly traded to the New York Knicks. He made his NBA debut on October 22, 2021 in a win over the Orlando Magic.

Also, in his first game as a starter, he pulled up 27 points with 3 assists and 3 steals. At the end, Grimes only started in 6 games, but got minutes of play in 46 games in his rookie season. He averaged 6 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

As his career continues to his second season as an NBA player, the Knicks decided to put Grimes on the summer squad that is playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, this is just one tiny bit of his profile, check out his complete information below.

How old is Quentin Grimes?

Quentin Marshall Grimes was born on May 8, 2000 in The Woodlands, Texas. Grimes is 22 years old. Also, he attended The Woodlands College Park High School until 2018. In fact, he was the first basketball player in school history to start in all games as a freshman.

How tall is Quentin Grimes?

Quentin is listed as a 6-foot-4 guard. And as shocking as it sounds, he is one of the top 5 shortest players in the New York Knicks roster. For example, Grimes is taller than Miles McBride and Derrick Rose, which are listed as 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, respectively.

Who are Quentin Grimes' parents?

Quentin Grimes parents are Tonja Stelly and Marshall Grimes. Also, Grimes has a half-brother, Tyler Myers who plays for the Vancouver Canucks in the National Hockey League. Grimes and Myers are the first brother-duo to play in the NBA and NHL at the same time.

Quentin Grimes NBA Summer League Stats

The 22-year old player has made good impressions in the NBA Summer League. In fact, Grimes is averaging 24 points, with 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 29 minutes of play. Also, the Knicks are currently in 4th place at the Summer League standings.

Quentin Grimes' contract

According to the specialized site Spotract, Quentin Grimes signed a 4-year-deal worth $11,128,042 with the New York Knicks. This deals includes an annual average salary of $2,782,011. In the 2022-23 NBA Season, Quentin Grimes will earn a base salary of $2,277,000 in his second season as NBA player.



