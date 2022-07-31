Despite the NBA 2022-23 Season is close to a start, many franchises are still looking for good players for their squad. Check out the six NBA Championship winners who are still available in the NBA Free Agency.

The NBA 2022-23 season kick-off is months away, but most of the NBA teams are still looking for players to complete their locker room puzzle to perform better in the upcoming season. That's why an NBA Champion could be a good fit for them.

Despite what many people think, most of the NBA Championship-contender teams have at least two or three players that help building up chemistry inside the locker room to improve it inside the basketball court. That's why a team who was close to clinch at least the Conference finals, might need one of the players in this list.

In fact, at least one of the players among this list have already played a rotation role to mantain a certain level, which at the end helps to clinch an NBA Championship or at least a Conference Finals spot. Check out the full list below.

NBA Champs still available in the 2022 NBA Free Agency

This list includes a two-time and four-time NBA Championship winners. But there are Free Agents like Udonis Haslem who is still available, but he will most likely retire before he finds an option that fits his needs in terms of money and minutes of play.

1. Rajon Rondo

The two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo has bounced between several NBA teams since he won his second ring with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he might be a good player, due to his age a new project might be looking for a younger player. Therefore, the NBA market doesn't have many options for Rondo yet.

2. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard wasn't the player expected for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Despite he won the NBA Championship with the LA franchise in 2020, the Lakers' front office are looking for financial wiggle room to acquire better players for the upcoming season.

3. Tristan Thompson

The 2016 NBA Champion bounced between the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls last season. Therefore, 31-year-old player has to keep looking to stay in the NBA as the options aren't many for him.

4. Andre Iguodala

Despite many rumors have placed the 4-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala out of the basketball courts, the 38-year-old player might still have a last chance to stay in the NBA. He could be the missing experienced piece for a Championship-contender locker room.

5. Jordan Nwora

The youngest of this short list, Jordan Nwora was crowned as NBA Champion in his rookie year with the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the 23-year-old player gained more minutes of play during the last season, he couldn't managed to get a new deal with the 2021 NBA Champions. However, he still may return to them as he is a restricted free agent.