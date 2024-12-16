One of the Golden State Warriors’ most vocal players, Draymond Green, is never short on opinions—whether on his podcast or in post-game interviews. Following a tough NBA regular season loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Green issued a pointed warning to head coach Steve Kerr regarding the team’s newest acquisition, Dennis Schroder.

The German guard, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets and officially announced on Sunday afternoon, brings a fresh dynamic to the Warriors’ roster. Alongside rising talent Jonathan Kuminga, Schroder arrives with a proven track record, having been one of the standout players for the struggling Nets this season.

However, Schroder’s arrival has raised questions about how he fits into Kerr’s system, particularly given the Warriors’ current struggles in the regular season. The recent loss to the Mavericks highlighted these issues, with Kerr publicly placing blame on one player for the defeat. Amid the turbulence, Green made it clear that Schroder’s integration into the team will require some adjustments.

“I don’t think he was necessarily brought here to fit. We play a certain style of basketball he does not really play. We need someone who can do the things he does. I’m looking forward to us adjusting to him,” Green said, emphasizing that the Warriors may need to adapt their system to accommodate Schroder’s distinct playing style.

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Boston Celtics.

Kerr’s opinion on Schroder’s arrival

On Schroder’s move to the Warriors, Kerr shared his enthusiasm about the team’s newest acquisition. Kerr emphasized the guard’s impressive track record and revealed how the teams successfully secured the new player’s commitment.

“I’ve been in constant discussions with Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] over the past few weeks, especially as the trade market evolved,” Kerr said. “Mike has done an outstanding job keeping me updated on our options. When I spoke to Dennis, I joked that he’s been beating me across three continents.”

Reflecting on Schroder’s impact, Kerr added: “I watched his performances over the past two summers—first dominating at FIBA in the Philippines and later showcasing his brilliance in London during an exhibition game—made it clear he’d be a perfect fit alongside Steph.”

Warriors protected Kuminga

If the Warriors had executed their trade talks earlier, targeting not only Dennis Schroder but also Cam Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga would have been part of the deal. This insight comes from Mark Stein’s recent report on The Stein Line, detailing the German guard’s arrival.

“To acquire both Schroder and Cam Johnson from the Nets, as league sources say was also considered by the Warriors, it almost certainly would have required them to part ways with Jonathan Kuminga,” Stein wrote.

Ultimately, the Warriors decided against including Kuminga in any deal, a move that has fans relieved. While Schroder’s arrival bolsters the roster, expectations are high for the veteran to help the team overcome their ongoing struggles in this NBA regular season.