NBA News: Mavericks’ Klay Thompson makes something clear about guarding Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson faced his former team, the Golden State Warriors, at Chase Center in an NBA high-scoring clash between the Dallas Mavericks and his old squad. The Mavericks emerged victorious with a 143-133 win, and Thompson shared his thoughts on defending his ex-teammate and longtime “Splash Brother,” Stephen Curry.

Thompson spent 13 seasons with the Warriors, helping the franchise secure four NBA championships. Naturally, he has a deep connection to his former team. After the game, Thompson admitted that guarding Curry is still something he’s getting used to.

“It’s different, but I am getting more accustomed to it each time we face each other,” Thompson said. “We guarded each other plenty of times in practices and scrimmages. You always cherish the moments you get to face the best players. It’s cool I get to say I guarded Steph like I guarded Kobe [Bryant] and KD [Kevin Durant]. It’s another story I get to tell.”

Thompson’s first return to San Francisco was an emotional affair, with Warriors fans giving him a hero’s welcome. This time, the atmosphere was more subdued, allowing Thompson to focus on delivering a standout performance. He finished with 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the Mavericks’ victory.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is guarded by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Thompson and Curry keep breaking records

The game between the Mavericks and Warriors wasn’t just another matchup—it made history. The two teams combined for an NBA-record 48 three-pointers, surpassing the previous mark of 44 set by the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

Even on opposing teams, Thompson and Curry continued to set milestones. Both players knocked down seven three-pointers, becoming the first duo in NBA history to record seven or more threes in a game as both teammates and opponents.

Thompson reflects on Warriors fans

While Thompson didn’t receive the same grand reception as his first game back at Chase Center, the love from Warriors fans was still evident. Many showed up in his iconic No. 11 jersey, a gesture that Thompson said he deeply appreciated.

“It still warms my heart to see all the number 11 jerseys. Still makes me feel incredibly grateful for the time I did have here. Legendary stuff,” Thompson said. “But now it’s time to do some legendary stuff in Dallas. I truly believe in this team. We have all the ingredients to be really special.”