The Los Angeles Lakers could be ready to make a big trade to help LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are starting a new era after being eliminated, once again, by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Darvin Ham is out as head coach and all signs point out at JJ Redick taking over.

However, more changes are needed to compete in a loaded Western Conference. The path is going to be more complicated than ever with teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

General manager Rob Pelinka thought he had a roster good enough to make a run in the NBA, but, players like Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent or Jaxson Hayes didn’t step up.

Although Anthony Davis had an extraordinary season, finally avoiding all his injury problems, the Lakers need to bring a lot of help in the final years of LeBron’s career.

LeBron James want a final championship with Lakers (Getty Images)

Lakers might trade for Dejounte Murray

The Lakers might surprise the NBA in the next few days with a blockbuster trade for Dejounte Murray. According to a report from Shams Charania, Rob Pelinka might be all-in to build a championship roster around LeBron James.

“The pressure is on the Lakers’ front office to make major changes on the roster to an extent. This team came up short this past year. You can’t have holes. I think they’re going to look at the defensive side of the ball. They have to be aggressive. One name that they did pursue last season is Dejounte Murray.”

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to trade for Dejounte Murray, the best path is doing it before the start of July before his new four-year contract extension triggers. That could save a lot of money for both teams.

“Dejounte Murray makes sense for the Lakers. That’s someone you think in the next week or so. The Hawks have decisions to make with the No.1 overall pick. With Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Which player stays or go? The Lakers have maintained A-level of interest in Dejounte Murray.”