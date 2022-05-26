The future of Zach LaVine has drawn a lot of speculation lately, as the Chicago Bulls star heads into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. People around the league, however, apparently believe there's someone behind the trade rumors.

The 2021-22 NBA playoffs may be at full swing, but that is not preventing the offseason rumors from being a big talking point in the league. Only a few teams are still alive in the competition, so the rest are more worried about what's next for themselves.

While some of them could be planning a blockbuster trade, others will pay special attention to the free agency, with many big-names potentially available this summer. One of them could be Zach LaVine.

The Chicago Bulls star left things wide open by suggesting he would consider all options, as he planned to 'enjoy' the free agency. Over the last few weeks, many rumors about his future have emerged, despite there's belief that he will stay in Chicago after all.

NBA execs reportedly believe Zach LaVine's agents are behind trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and even the Philadelphia 76ers have been mentioned as potential landing spots for LaVine, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He can also sign a massive extension with the Bulls, but reports suggested he'd prefer to be No.1 elsewhere as he grew unhappy of being overshadowed by DeMar DeRozan.

But according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, league executives are not buying that. Instead, they believe LaVine's agents - Klutch Sports - are behind these rumors just to increase his price and image.

(Transcript via Heavy.com)

“A lot of this is coming from the agents, where they want to not only get him paid but raise his profile at the same time,” one league source told Heavy.com. “That is their M.O. The more drama in the process, the better. No one was talking about Zach. Now everyone is. Mission accomplished... It is still Zach’s team. Klutch just wants to make sure everyone knows it.”

Not long ago, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report claimed the Jazz and league execs felt that something similar was happening with Donovan Mitchell, who was also subject of trade rumors.

LaVine said he was open to exploring his options, but it can also be true that his camp has already started to pull some strings. It will be a long offseason, so it could take some time before he makes a decision.