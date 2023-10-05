Official training camp for the Los Angeles Clippers just started, but just like what happens with other NBA teams, a veteran had already got the team together to work out.

Russell Westbrook reportedly got most of the roster to attend his training camp, in which attending team dinners and workouts was mandatory. He even gave them brand-new iPhones.

However, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, and Marcus Morris Sr. weren’t in attendance. The first two were out of the country, while the other simply didn’t show up.

Marcus Morris Unfollows Russell Wesbrook

“Westbrook made clear attending team dinners, and workouts, were mandatory during the weekend,”Reporterd Andrew Grief. “The only players who did not attend were Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac, who were out of the country, and Marcus Morris Sr.”

Of course, this information alone isn’t enough for people to especulate that there could be some more to it. However, it seems like Morris also recently unfollowed him on Instagram.

There have been no reports about any sort of beef. On the contrary, Clippers players have raved about Westbrook’s presence and leadership, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s going on here.