Steve Kerr makes something clear to Warriors roster after tough loss to the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors are navigating a challenging stretch in the NBA regular season, as evidenced by their blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. With a 21-21 record, the Warriors currently sit in the 11th seed, outside the Play-In Tournament spots. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr didn’t hold back, urging his team to regroup and focus on bouncing back.

Golden State entered the game shorthanded, missing key players like Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski due to injuries. The absence of scoring threats such as Kuminga was glaring in the team’s performance, with only Stephen Curry (18 points) and Moses Moody (13 points) reaching double figures.

Following the loss, Kerr stressed the importance of moving past games like this and staying focused on the upcoming challenges. “We just kind of take it week by week,” Kerr said via 95.7 The Game. “We’ve got Sacramento on Wednesday, and we’ve got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Sac“.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve been very competitive all year,” Kerr continued. “Our guys have fought, but we’ve had a handful of these where we just get blown out. These are demoralizing. The most important thing for me is for our guys to forget this one. We have a day off tomorrow and then be ready to roll in Sacramento on Wednesday”.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jrue Holiday #4 and Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics during the second half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Curry reflects on the loss

Warriors star Stephen Curry highlighted the team’s recurring struggles, particularly when scoring becomes an issue, which affects their energy and competitiveness.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Stephen Curry opens up about his emotions and reminds 2022 championship run

“A big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness,” Curry explained. “You can get away with it against some teams. Against the defending champs, it’s not a good formula for success”.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Warriors?

The Warriors have a slight advantage with six of their next seven games being at home, offering an opportunity to turn their season around. However, the team may still be without Green and Kuminga for those games, leaving a significant gap in their lineup.

Curry emphasized the importance of readiness for players stepping in to replace injured teammates. “Next man up mentality,” Curry said. “Everybody who steps foot on the floor has gotta be able to perform, bring a spirit of ‘you belong,’ and do it together as a unit. Didn’t happen tonight”.

Advertisement