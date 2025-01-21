The Golden State Warriors’ 21-21 record might not seem alarming at first glance, but a closer look at the Western Conference standings tells a different story. Despite securing back-to-back victories recently, the Warriors suffered a convincing defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with their star Stephen Curry as a started. This exposed key vulnerabilities in their NBA regular season campaign.

As the season approaches its final stretch, the Warriors have been inconsistent, with glaring mistakes that have tested the patience of even their most loyal fans. While Curry continues to deliver stellar individual performances, the team’s chemistry has faltered, creating challenges that are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook in 2025.

The loss against the Celtics highlighted recurring issues that have plagued the Warriors this season—a shaky defense and missed scoring opportunities. In the aftermath of the game, Curry didn’t shy away from addressing the team’s struggles, sharing his candid thoughts with the media and having frank discussions with his teammates and coaching staff.

“A big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness,” Curry admitted. “You can get away with [that] against some teams, but against defending champs, it’s not a good formula for success.” His remarks reflect the frustration of a leader navigating one of the most challenging seasons in recent memory for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Curry reflects on the Celtics’ campaign this season

While discussing his team’s performance and the areas they need to improve ahead of their upcoming games, Curry shared his perspective on what it means to be in the position of defending champions. He also touched on how the team copes with tough losses in the NBA.

“They are the defending champs, so they’re coming in with a level of confidence and swagger. And it’s the exact opposite of what we have right now… Definitely feels like a long time ago,“ Curry remarked, referring to June 2022, when the Warriors held the title.

Steve Kerr addresses the Warriors’ performance

Maintaining a team’s morale after a demoralizing loss is one of the key challenges for an NBA head coach. Warriors’ Steve Kerr delivered a strong message to his players following a tough defeat against the Celtics at this critical stage of the season.

“We’ve got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Sac. We’ve been very competitive all year. Our guys have fought, but we’ve had a handful of these where we get blown out. These are demoralizing,” Kerr admitted during his post-game press conference.

