Following the toughest season of his career, Russell Westbrook opened up on his brief tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers and what's next for him.

Russell Westbrook grew up rooting for the Los Angeles Lakers. Born and raised in California, he hoped to one day don the purple and gold jersey like so many other NBA legends before him.

Wise men would say 'be careful what you wish for,' as Westbrook's first year in Los Angeles was nothing short of a nightmare. Bricked shots, altercations with fans, and social media harassment made it tough for him and his family.

But even despite all the struggles and how he was often used as the fall guy, Westbrook still thinks the team can do something special. That's why he's looking forward to coming back next season.

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Wants To Run It Back With The Lakers

“That’s the plan, but nothing is promised,” Westbrook said. “Like I said all season long: you gotta play the cards you’re dealt. Yes — we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season. But we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed neither. So, I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something in the future.”

“Honestly, me personally, it’s a situation that I was just blessed to be able to be in,” he added. “Learned a lot about a lot of different things within myself. I was able to just stay real faithful and true to what I believe in, regardless of what was ever thrown our way, or my way.

“I’m covered. I am super-blessed and grateful. Regardless of whatever is thrown my way, I’m covered by the protection of faith … I can always prevail and get through it," Westbrook concluded.

Lakers fans may not exactly be thrilled by that statement and chances are that the front office will continue to try and trade him in the summer. But if it's up to the Brodie, he'll look to silence his critics in 2023.