Russell Westbrook is one of the most controversial players in the NBA. Some love him, some hate him, some claim that the Los Angeles Lakers made a huge mistake by trading for him in the offseason.

While putting the blame on just one player isn't fair, it's clear that Westbrook's fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis is questionable, to say the least. Unsurprisingly, he's now been linked to multiple trade rumors.

So, following yet another tough loss, the former NBA MVP opened up on the team's current slump and how the players have to deal with all the chatter and the media narratives against them.

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Opens Up On The Lakers' Struggles

“I mean that’s obvious. Everybody knows that, but nobody cares," Westbrook said, per Silver Screen & Roll. "They don’t want to hear that. That’s just reality. Because every game we get asked the same question of ‘Hey, can you guys figure it out.’ But everybody obviously knows that we haven’t been able to see what our team can actually be like thus far.”

“But we understand that, and like I just said, our job is to be able to keep our head down, stay locked in on one common goal and that’s at the end of the year just winning a championship and to do that is not going to be easy," Russ added. "It’s not going to be an easy road. And we understand that and have to stay with it and continue to move forward.”

That's just a part of the job. The players need to be able to handle the pressure and just turn things around. It's still early and the Lakers can turn the boat around. But they better get moving soon, as they look like a first-round exit at best right now.