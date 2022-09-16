The Los Angeles Lakers are putting together their roster for the upcoming NBA season and have added two defensive-minded players that would push Russell Westbrook to an inevitable outcome.

Life goes on and does not stop. And after a season to forget, a real failure, the Los Angeles Lakers plan not to repeat what they have experienced and have taken advantage of the NBA break to reinforce themselves thoroughly, despite already having elements such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis or even Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook's future has been one of the main topics on the Lakers' agenda. The franchise's discourse, and that of the player himself, was to want to break the relationship after the 33-year-old point guard's performance was far from what was expected.

Thus, the Los Angeles Lakers, with Darvin Ham as new coach, would have made a more balanced team design for which they signed Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, similar to Russell Westbrook. A sign of what lies ahead for the former Oklahoma City Thunder player.

What would happen to Russell Westbrook with the arrival of Beverley and Schroder?

It appears that the inevitable for Russell Westbrook's short-term future will finally happen. But contrary to speculation, it would not be to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, but to remain on the roster under Darvin Ham.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Lakers' position, with the arrival of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, would be to keep Russell Westbrook, but visualized more as a revulsive for the second unit than as a star player.

Obviously, this scenario is biased because even if the Los Angeles Lakers already have Westbrook's future within the franchise mapped out, it remains to be seen how the 33-year-old veteran would take it. It is well known that Russell's character is not exactly that of a docile player who accepts to play secondary roles.