NCAAF News: Carson Beck makes something clear to the rest of the league about the Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated UMass convincingly, and thanks to other results in the SEC, the Dawgs clinched a spot in the conference championship game. After the win, quarterback Carson Beck delivered a powerful message, issuing a warning to the rest of the nation about the Bulldogs.

Carson Beck played a very clean, prolific game for the second week in a row. The Dawgs’ signal caller completed 20 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns during the 59-21 triumph over the Minutemen.

Turnovers had been the biggest issue in Beck’s performance this college football season. However, in recent weeks, he seems to have polished that, registering six TD passes and zero INTs in the last two games.

Thanks to Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M’s losses to Oklahoma, Florida, and Auburn, respectively, Georgia clinched a spot in the SEC Championship. The opponent will be decided by the winner of next week’s showdown between Texas and Texas A&M.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after beating the Florida State Seminoles 63-3 to win the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Georgia is firing in all cylinders, once again. Kirby Smart’s team has been brought back to life after the loss to Ole Miss and is now looking as the best contender out of the SEC. As Georgia gears up to take on Georgia Tech on November 30, Beck issued a strong warning to the rest of the NCAA on the Dawgs.

“We’ve had a gauntlet of a schedule. One of the hardest, if not the hardest in the country,” Beck stated, via On3. “I don’t know how people would look at that. For me, I’d say that, I mean, there’s not another team that has gone through what we’ve gone through this season. We’re a resilient group. I mean, we have everything that we want in front of us.”

Beck believes team is hitting its prime

The Bulldogs were always considered a bona fide contender to the National Championship and among the strongest programs in the competitive Southeastern Conference. Despite their losses (to ranked teams and in close matchups), the Dawgs were never taken for granted. However, the last outings have helped the team make a statement.

Beck’s play this year has been under heavy scrutiny, although Smart repeatedly had his team leader’s back. Finally, the quarterback has shown what he’s capable of and strung together all-around convincing performances. However, he credited the team and believes the Dawgs are just getting started.

“I think we’ve really, kind of found our stride kind of late in the season, whether it’s in the run game, and being able to find explosive plays in the pass game, and executing in the red zone. I think we’ve just had a really high level of execution here lately, and it is a good time to start hitting guys.”