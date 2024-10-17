Trending topics:
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama explains why he lost respect for certain NBA stars

Victor Wembanyama reflected on the lessons he’s learned after his first year in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, revealing that his experiences have shifted his perspective on some of the league's stars.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a free throw during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a free throw during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Victor Wembanyama was arguably the NBA‘s biggest surprise during the 2023-24 season. The French center entered the league after excelling in his home country, and at just 20 years old, showcased an extraordinary talent that quickly made him a standout for the San Antonio Spurs, earning him the Rookie of the Year award. While his adaptation to the NBA was swift, it also gave him new insights into the game and its players.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Wembanyama was asked what surprised him the most about his rookie season. He offered a candid reflection: “In a good and bad way, it’s how the best in the game are.”

Having the opportunity to play alongside and compete against the world’s top basketball talent gave the young star a new perspective. “In a good way, some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night,” he explained. “But others that I used to like, now it’s like I’m just not sure they deserve it. Like they don’t seem like they put as much work in as I thought.”

When asked if there were any active players he still admired, Wembanyama didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts. “Some of the guys I’ve been watching growing up, I’m not disappointed but I’m like ‘Argh… That’s it?’” he said, without naming names. “But some of them, like KD (Kevin Durant). I’ve got to know Rudy (Gobert) even more with the national team; I know their work ethic, how they view the game, and it’s really inspiring and I want to do the same.” 

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Wembanyama is a unique player

Victor Wembanyama has often said, “I’m not a conventional player,” referring to his style of play, which can sometimes make it challenging for teammates to anticipate his movements. But that sentiment seems to apply to more than just his game; it also reflects his outlook on his career and his goals.

In the same interview, the French center made a surprising revelation—his top priority isn’t to win an NBA title, as many might expect, but to win an Olympic gold medal with the French national team. He explained the reasoning behind this unexpected goal: “Olympic gold medal would mean the most right now because you can win way less in a career. It’s much more rare.”

Victor Wembanyama nearly had his shot at gold this year, as France reached the Olympic final, losing 98-87 to Team USA at the Paris 2024 Games. Now, he’ll have to wait at least another four years for a new chance while he enters his second season with the Spurs, determined to solidify himself as one of the NBA’s rising stars.

Alejandro Lopez Vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

