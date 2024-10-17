Davante Adams and Amari Cooper joined the AFC East this week, and Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, has already issued a warning to them about the division.

Prior to the NFL trade deadline, the AFC East made two blockbuster trades. First, Davante Adams was reunited with Aaron Rodgers in the New York Jets, giving the quarterback back his favorite wide receiver.

Following this move, the Buffalo Bills revved up their engines and provided Josh Allen with a new WR1 by acquiring Amari Cooper from the Browns, creating a more complete group of wide receivers for their talented signal-caller.

Tyreek Hill welcomes Davante Adams and Amari Cooper to the AFC East with a strong message

In just a few days, the AFC East has become even more competitive than it already was. The Bills and Jets made significant acquisitions to bolster their chances of winning the upcoming Super Bowl.

For many analysts, Davante Adams’s move from the Raiders to the Jets was a matter of time. The wideout wanted to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, with whom he had great success while with the Packers.

With Adams off the market, the Bills needed to find another top-tier wide receiver for Josh Allen. They discovered Amari Cooper was available; his tenure with the Browns was solid, though it never quite met expectations.

Now, three of the best wide receivers in the league are in the AFC East. Tyreek Hill recognizes that their arrivals will be significant for their teams but has warned both Adams and Cooper that the Dolphins’ defense is ready to stop them.

Davante Adams, new wide receiver of the New York Jets

“They’re still not the best receiver in the league, because I am and I stand on that,” Hill said, via a transcript from the team. “I want my momma to send me this and say, ‘You’re talking your trash today,’ because I am. No, I’m definitely happy for Davante teaming back up with his old quarterback — I know that’s obviously where he wanted to be. And for Amari, I think him and Josh Allen those two guys will play very well together, because Amari is still one of those guys that can get open. It’s going to be a good test for our DBs when we play them, but got Jalen Ramsey on our team — we straight.”

What is Tyreek Hill’s contract with the Miami Dolphins?

Tyreek Hill recently agreed to a contract restructure with the Miami Dolphins, which will see him earn $90 million over the next three years, with $65 million guaranteed.

Since joining the Dolphins, Hill has showcased his elite talent, earning recognition as one of the league’s top wide receivers. In his two seasons with the team, he has recorded 238 receptions, 3,509 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns, solidifying his status as a crucial player for Miami​.

