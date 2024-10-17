Sabrina Ionescu reacts to All-WNBA First Team snub after Game 3 Masterclass for Liberty

After an incredible 3-point shot from the logo, Sabrina Ionescu secured the New York Liberty's win in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Lynx. However, the guard also addressed her All-WNBA First Team snub.

The New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals thanks to an insane 28-foot shot from Sabrina Ionescu. After that, the star responded to her snub from the All-WNBA First Team, which was announced just hours ahead of the match, with a sarcastic comment.

“That was just a great All-WNBA Second Team performance,” she said sarcastically in the press conference after the match, prompting a laugh from the journalists in the room. Ionescu only earned 15 votes to be in the First Team, and 43 for the Second Team.

The First Team included Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, and Alyssa Thomas. The Second Team featured Ionescu, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, Arike Ogunbowale, and her Liberty teammate Jonquel Jones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her 2024 season, Ionescu registered averages of 18.2 points (ninth in WNBA), 6.2 assists (fifth in WNBA), 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 made three-pointers per game (fourth in WNBA). Meanwhile, she finished the game with 13 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Advertisement

“I didn’t really remember it. I had to look at the video real quickly and see how far I was,” Ionescu said about the shot. “In the timeout [Head coach] Sandy [Brondello] was like, ‘You’re going to shoot the shot.’ I feel like I was able to get a little separation in range. Get a really good shot to go. I let the shot clock wind down and got the space,” she added.

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark earns All-WNBA First Team Honors, continues to make history as a rookie

Liberty lead the series 2-1

Liberty are only a win away (Game 4 is on Oct. 18th) from crowning as WNBA champions for the first time. The franchise landed in the Finals last year, but lost to the Las Vegas Aces. They also reached the decisive stages in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2002.

Advertisement

Angel Reese reacts to Ionescu’s shot

Ionescu’s shot was met with many reactions, including Chicago Sky’s star Angel Reese. The forward went on X right after and wrote:“Sheeshhhhhhhh #WNBAFinals”. Meanwhile, Ionescu said that she received “over 200 messages.”

see also New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart makes major admission regarding WNBA salary caps

“I responded last night [to all of them]. I’m a big responder because it’s all people that have supported me,” she said, according to sports reporter Kareem Copeland. “But now I’ve turned the page and can’t stay on that high too long because the job’s not finished, and we’ve got one more game. And then once we finish this, then I’ll probably watch it a million more times,” she concluded.

Advertisement