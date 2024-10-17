Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Heat president Pat Riley delivers important message regarding Jimmy Butler's future

NBA star Jimmy Butler remains under contract with the Miami Heat, but speculation has been swirling regarding potential disagreements over an extension. Now, Pat Riley has publicly addressed the matter, offering insight into the franchise’s position.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

With just days to go before the start of the NBA regular season, things are looking promising for the Miami Heat. The team’s preseason performances have been solid, and head coach Erik Spoelstra appears to have found a strong foundation on which to build this year’s squad. A key to the team’s success will be Jimmy Butler’s peak performance—and Butler knows that an extension could hinge on how well he plays this season. On that very topic, team president Pat Riley recently shared his thoughts, making his stance clear.

Riley recently spoke with the Miami Herald about the potential for Butler to leave the Heat next offseason. “I wouldn’t want that,” Riley admitted. “He’s going to have the ability to opt and we’re going to have the ability to extend.” However, he was quick to clarify that the issue isn’t currently a top priority.

“I’m trying to get all that thinking out of our heads because it’s living in the present moment and playing basketball. So if there’s something that’s going to drag me down or him down because of that, then we’re not going to perform at a certain level,” Pat explained. And then he added: “But I think he’s embraced exactly where he’s at, I think he understands where we’re at.”

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with president Pat Riley during his introductory press conference at American Airlines Arena on September 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with president Pat Riley during his introductory press conference at American Airlines Arena on September 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

This summer, there were plenty of rumors about Butler’s potential contract extension, but no agreement was reached. “I haven’t had a lot of conversation with Jimmy about it,” Riley said, sticking to his stance of not making it a major issue right now. “I’ve talked to his agent at times… I don’t have to sit down and have these meetings with (Butler) any more. He’s a very intelligent man.”

Riley’s confidence in Butler

Riley also praised Butler’s preseason form, specifically referencing his performance in the Heat’s 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. “What I saw last night and what I hope to see in the future this year is somebody that has a chance to lead us to that place where we can play for it,” Pat said. “That’s all you want.”

Butler also downplays contract talk

Jimmy Butler, for his part, seems equally unfazed by the contract discussion. A few days ago, he was asked about his contract status and downplayed its importance, echoing Riley’s sentiment that other things take priority at the moment.

“I’m good. An extension is just a couple of dollars. I’m cool, I’m telling you. I think I’ve made enough. I just want to play basketball,” Butler responded. “I’ve gotta prove that I’m a major part of winning, and rightfully so. I’ve done it before, this is no different.”

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

