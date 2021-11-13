The Hall of Famer showed his admiration for the Greek Freak and urged Ben Simmons to take a page out of his book.

Everybody around the NBA seems to be talking about Ben Simmons right now but not for the best reasons. The former first-overall pick has made it clear that he wants to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers and some think he’s just running away from criticism.

Fans, media, and even his teammates have called him out for not taking responsibility or working on the few flaws of his game. He’s alleged that he’s not mentally ready to play at this point and that he’ll sit for the foreseeable future.

That’s why Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen took the liberty to compare him with another young stud in Giannis Antetokounmpo, explaining how Simmons should take a page out of his book and just embrace the challenge.

Pippen Says Giannis Hasn’t Ran Way From Any Challenge

“I've always admired the way Giannis has played, the progress he's made year in and year out, and the fact that he's not afraid to be humiliated,” Pippen said. "We saw him shoot airball threes, we saw teams force him to shoot threes. He's really worked at his craft. Teams started fouling him. He hasn't ran away from anything. In fact, he's met every challenge that's been thrown at him. I hate to even bring him up, Ben Simmons has to take a page out of his book. As dominant as he should be, he has to play that way.”

Giannis has proven to be mentally stronger than most players. He’s competitive and hard-working and would rather laugh at himself and continue to work instead of just running away from criticism.

The sky is the limit for Ben Simmons. He’s got the physical tools and the basketball IQ to be one of the best players in the world. Hopefully, he’ll be more like Giannis before it’s too late and his talents go to waste.