Seven-time NBA champion delivers bold criticism towards Lakers star Luka Doncic

After leaving the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has firmly established himself as the cornerstone of the Los Angeles Lakers. His talent is considered one of the most remarkable of this era, often compared to Nikola Jokic as one of the game’s exceptional leaders. For this reason, he is widely viewed as a superstar. However, a seven-time NBA champion recently made a surprising criticism that challenges the perceptions of many fans.

“No, Luka (Doncic) would never make that (top 5 player of all time). I love Luka’s game because I’m old school. You got to be able to play defense for me. I love Luka’s game, but when you look at guys like MJ, Kobe, Olajuwon, Duncan, LeBron, Kareem. All these guys to me played on both ends of the court. That’s basketball,” Robert Horry said, via ESPN LA.

Luka Doncic’s exceptional talent is undeniable. His scoring prowess and playmaking skills rank him among the NBA’s elite. However, critics often spotlight his inconsistency in commitment and defensive intensity as legendary players have historically excelled on both sides. For that reason, Horry’s opinion is also shared among some fans who consider that the Lakers star still needs to grow if he wants to have a long-lasting NBA legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luka Doncic enters a career-transformative season with Lakers

Luka Doncic, known for his offensive brilliance, embarks on his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers, looking to silence critics and secure a championship. This season could redefine his game, supported by a significant physical transformation and the strategic guidance of JJ Redick. With the 2025-26 season set to unfold, he aims to lead the Lakers as he once did the Mavericks, carrying hopes of bringing the franchise its next title.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic looks up.

Advertisement

Beyond leading the push for a championship, Doncic seeks to display maturity and enhance his game. This involves contributing significantly to the team’s collective efforts. Surrounded by talents like Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and LeBron James, he has a supportive cast that could catapult his performance with defensive contributions.

Advertisement

see also Lakers star Luka Doncic receives unexpected praise from Slovenian teammate

Rather than ignoring critiques about his defense, Luka addressed these in his contract renewal, expressing optimism about Marcus’ arrival to boost his defensive play. While he has not yet teamed up with the defensive standout, his performance at EuroBasket 2025 has amazed fans. Enthusiasm is building, with some speculating that if he sustains this caliber of defense, he might claim the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Advertisement