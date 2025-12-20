Travis Kelce spoke about Patrick Mahomes and the knee injury that will keep the quarterback out for at least nine months. The tight end admitted that the ending of the last game for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chargers was a nightmare.

“I mean, that’s my brother. I know everything he’s going through and all that. I talked to him afterwards, before the MRI and stuff. It’s just disappointing and then, on top of that, just an absolute dagger into the back knowing how the season ended for Patrick on our last hope going into the last drive of the game. It looked like we were going to have a chance to maybe come out with a win and keep our hopes alive. Then, it kind of just kept going downhill from there.”

Kelce was visibly frustrated, as he thought there was a real chance to win another Super Bowl alongside Mahomes. However, especially in one-score games, the Chiefs were unable to deliver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Chiefs eliminated from 2026 playoffs?

Yes. The Chiefs are eliminated from the playoffs because of a 6-8 record. With only three games remaining, they can no longer catch the other teams involved in the race for wild card spots.

Additionally, the Chargers (10-4), Bills (10-4), and Texans (9-5) defeated the Chiefs in the regular season, giving them control of the tiebreakers. It was a mission impossible for Andy Reid’s team.

Advertisement

Despite the unusual situation of no longer competing for the Super Bowl, Kelce pointed out that they will aim to win the three remaining games with Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback.

Advertisement

“It sucks, but that’s the reality of it. Right now, we’ve got three games left to try and enjoy with the guys in this building and the team that we’ve built here. Then, on top of that, Chiefs Kingdom deserves us to go out there and play our hearts out for them.”