Are Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown playing today, December 5, for Lakers vs Celtics?

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA regular season in one of the league’s most high-profile and anticipated matchups. This rivalry has a long and storied history, always featuring star power on both sides. Fans expect nothing less tonight, which brings a major question: Will Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Jaylen Brown be available?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luka Doncic remains away from the team for personal reasons. The Lakers star and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, recently welcomed their second daughter, which kept him out of Thursday’s game against the Raptors. According to the official injury report, he is listed as out for tonight’s matchup.

For the Lakers, LeBron James — who played in the game against Toronto — is listed as doubtful due to right sciatica and left foot joint arthritis. Still, there is a possibility he suits up tonight, as he appeared physically well during Thursday’s contest.

Advertisement

The Celtics could also face a significant absence. Jaylen Brown missed the previous game against the Wizards due to a non-COVID illness, but according to NBA Underdog, he is not listed on the injury report for tonight, suggesting he is expected to return.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown reacts after scoring a basket against the Pistons.

Advertisement

The impact of Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown is having a career-best season offensively. He is averaging 29 points per game on 49.9% shooting while also posting a career-high 4.8 assists. Even in games without Jayson Tatum, Brown is keeping the Celtics strong near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. His presence continues to be crucial.

see also NBA Rumors: Clippers’ decision on Chris Paul reportedly influenced by internal locker room dynamics

LeBron James’ performance in the last game

Against the Raptors, LeBron saw his historic streak of 1,297 consecutive games scoring in double digits come to an end. He finished with eight points and passed up the chance to extend the streak on the final possession, choosing instead to dish to Rui Hachimura, who hit the game-winning shot. It was a memorable ending, even as the streak ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 assists this season. His potential absence would force major adjustments for head coach JJ Redick. With Doncic and Marcus Smart likely unavailable for their teams, Austin Reaves will continue to handle significant ball-handling duties. He is averaging 28.9 points and 6.8 assists per game this NBA season.