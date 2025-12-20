Vinicius Jr. reacts in a surprising way to the boos from Real Madrid fans following his substitution vs Sevilla

Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2–0 in LaLiga, but the result itself was not the main talking point afterward. Instead, attention centered on Vinicius Jr., who was substituted in the 83rd minute and left the pitch to a clear mix of boos and scattered applause at the Santiago Bernabeu. The reaction from the stands quickly became the dominant post-match storyline.

Shortly after the final whistle, Vinicius Jr. made a notable change on social media. The Brazilian forward replaced his Instagram profile photo, which had previously shown him holding a Real Madrid jersey, with an image of himself playing for Brazil. The timing of the change immediately drew attention, given the atmosphere surrounding his substitution.

The update came while discussions about the crowd’s response and the coach’s comments were still unfolding. It did not appear to be an isolated action, but rather part of a broader sequence on his account. Vinicius posted two photos from the match against Sevilla, each accompanied only by three ellipsis dots, offering no written explanation.

Those three dots left room for interpretation. There was no direct clarification, no explicit message, and no reference to the whistles he received while leaving the field. The minimalist gesture, paired with the images from the game, suggested something left unsaid and fueled debate about his state of mind.

What Xabi Alonso said about the substitution and the whistles

The substitution itself did not go unnoticed inside the stadium. Vinicius exited during a demanding match, with the squad dealing with multiple absences and a performance that required patience rather than flair. The reaction from the crowd reflected that tension, split between disapproval and restrained support.

After the match, head coach Xabi Alonso addressed the situation calmly when asked about the boos. He avoided focusing on Vinicius individually and instead framed the moment within the broader context of the game and the squad’s circumstances.

“The fans are free to express themselves,” Alonso said. “It was a complicated match, but I value where the team is, considering the absences, and now we rest.” His response emphasized composure and declined to escalate the moment into a personal issue.

The night ultimately ended with a changed profile image, unanswered questions, and a lingering sense of uncertainty. Vinicius Jr.’s reaction added another layer to an otherwise routine victory, leaving open conversations about his relationship with the crowd and his long-term role at Real Madrid alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe.