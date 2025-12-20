Anthony Joshua breaks silence after brutal sixth-round KO of Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua sent a clear message on Friday night in Miami, stopping Jake Paul with authority in the sixth round of their heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center. What had been one of the most debated fights of the year ended decisively, as Joshua’s experience and power proved too much for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The fight came with heavy scrutiny over competitiveness and safety. Once the bell rang, however, Joshua quickly established control. He took the center of the ring, applied steady pressure, and forced Jake Paul into a defensive, survival-first approach that became more obvious with each round.

After the stoppage, Joshua addressed the matchup and his approach. “It wasn’t the best performance,” he said, according to The Guardian. “The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him. It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshua’s patience pays off

The early rounds were slow and cautious, with Paul circling and clinching while Joshua cut off the ring. The crowd grew restless, but Joshua stayed composed, choosing control over unnecessary risks.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

By the middle rounds, the gap in class was clear. Joshua began landing heavier shots, scoring multiple knockdowns as Paul tired and struggled to escape pressure. The contest shifted from competitive to one-sided, with Joshua dictating every exchange.

Advertisement

see also Anthony Joshua’s net worth: How much money does the British boxer have?

A clear ending to the debate

The fight ended early in the sixth round when Joshua dropped Paul again, prompting the referee to stop the bout. It was a straightforward conclusion to a matchup that had generated more discussion than doubt once the punches started landing.

Advertisement

SurveyWho impressed you more in Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua? Who impressed you more in Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua? already voted 0 people

For Joshua, the win served as a reset after his previous setback and reinforced his standing as a true heavyweight contender. For Paul, the result highlighted the limits of celebrity crossover boxing when matched against an active, elite professional.

Advertisement