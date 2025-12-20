Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially eliminated from the playoffs, so their final three games are irrelevant. A completely abnormal situation after being the most recent great dynasty in the NFL.

Additionally, in the most serious current issue for the franchise, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, which will keep him out for at least nine months. It’s uncertain whether he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Another key situation to resolve is Travis Kelce and his possible retirement. The tight end has confirmed that he will play out the remainder of the 2025 schedule, but in his podcast and in press conferences, he appears increasingly inclined to say goodbye to football.

Who is injured for Chiefs vs Titans?

Rashee Rice (concussion), Trent McDuffie (knee), Jawaan Taylor (elbow), Leo Chenal (shoulder), Jaylon Moore (knee), Tyquan Thornton (concussion), Jake Briningstool (hamstring), Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder), and Derrick Nnadi (illness) have been officially ruled out with injuries for the game between the Chiefs and the Titans.

Who is replacing Patrick Mahomes?

Gardner Minshew is replacing Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs and will have the opportunity to prove his ability in the three remaining games on the schedule against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders.

