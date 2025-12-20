Trending topics:
Gardner Minshew receives message from Andy Reid on Chiefs starting QB job with Patrick Mahomes out due to injury

Andy Reid spoke about Patrick Mahomes' injury and the end of a season in which Gardner Minshew will have to lead the Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Garnder Minshew quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid once again lamented Patrick Mahomes is out due to a serious knee injury with the Kansas City Chiefs, but at the same time, he expressed gratitude for having a backup like Gardner Minshew to face the end of the season.

“We love having him around. It’s We’re missing him. Everybody feels for him. At the same time, it’s a crazy business that way. He moves on, Minshew steps up and now he has an opportunity to play. Thank goodness he’s here. He’s got experience and the guys trust him. Coaches trust him. But, we all love Pat. He’s a special kid.”

Minshew has a great opportunity to prove his quality in the three remaining games, because if Mahomes does not recover in time for the start of the 2026 season, he could be the QB1 next year for a Super Bowl contender like the Chiefs.

Why is Patrick Mahomes not playing for Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes is not playing for the Chiefs because he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the final minutes of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. He is out for the rest of the season.

Who is Chiefs’ backup QB?

Gardner Minshew is the Chiefs’ backup quarterback, and he will take Mahomes’ place starting this week when the Chiefs visit the Titans. During his career, Minshew has played for the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts, and Raiders.

