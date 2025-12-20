Jake Paul confirms Anthony Joshua badly injured him, sends bold warning to Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul provided a startling update after his sixth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in his December 19 bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, revealing he suffered a serious injury. Despite the setback, Paul hinted at his next challenge, directly referencing Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

In a social-media post from what appeared to be a hospital room, Paul confirmed that his jaw had been broken in two places. The shocking disclosure came alongside an X-ray image showing the fractures.

Paul confirmed on X that he suffered a “double broken jaw” in his loss to Joshua, while also issuing a bold warning with “Give me Canelo in 10 days,” signaling his intent to challenge Canelo Alvarez despite the injury.

Paul’s injury context

The double jaw fracture was severe enough to require medical treatment, and Paul was taken to a hospital after the bout. Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian later indicated that a broken jaw in boxing is not uncommon and that recovery could take several weeks, with a typical timeline of four to six weeks before returning to training.

While the challenge to Canelo was likely posted in a mix of bravado and frustration, the immediate priority for Paul will be recovery from a significant facial injury.

