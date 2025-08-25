2020 NBA champion with Lakers makes bold statement on LeBron James’ longevity

Although LeBron James‘ scoring average has dipped over the past two seasons, he still ranks among the NBA‘s elite. His well-rounded contributions make him one of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ most complete players. Also, his physical condition remains a level few can match, showcasing his enduring resilience. For that reason, a 2020 Lakers NBA champion recently highlighted this, confidently predicting how many more years the veteran could compete at the highest level.

“What’s he right now 41, 42? He for sure can play until 46. That’s for a fact, that’s factual. He’s 42 and he’s still having the best years of his career, at 42… He could play until 46. I’d say another four years if he wanted to. He could play four more years if he wanted to. He’s playing now at such a high level and he’s the second best player on the team, so he’s the focal point,” Markieff Morris said, via Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

LeBron James has exercised his player option, choosing to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for another year with a single-minded focus: Capturing his fifth NBA championship. Head coach JJ Redick has committed to keeping the legendary veteran in the starting lineup as he has consistently delivered stellar performances. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game, underscoring his pivotal role on the team.

Will LeBron James keep playing in the NBA for years to come?

Despite possessing the physical prowess to dominate the court for several more years, LeBron James has indicated that his NBA career is approaching its end. In a leaked video, he candidly confessed that his wife is increasingly urging him to consider retirement. This personal influence suggests he may choose not to extend his playing days much longer. Additionally, the prospect of a 2026 Lakers championship victory could hasten his decision to hang up his jersey.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James shares the key behind his incredible NBA longevity

Throughout NBA history, only a select few players have managed to sustain peak performance into their 40s. This makes LeBron James’ continued dominance on the court all the more remarkable and inspiring for his peers. Known for his exceptional dedication to physical fitness over the years, LeBron recently unveiled the true secret to his longevity in the league.

“You have to fall in love with the process. The end result will happen organically, and it’ll make it so much more worth your while when you fall in love with the process… Don’t cut corners. Fall in love with the process, and everything else will take care of itself. So that’s what I’ve been able to do for my career,” LeBron James said, via Fanatics Fest.