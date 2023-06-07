The Los Angeles Lakers will go the extra mile to try and keep LeBron James happy for the foreseeable future. The four-time NBA champion hinted at retirement, and all hell broke loose in Los Angeles.

That’s why Kyrie Irving is trying to make the most of the situation and lure him away from sunny California. They wanted to play together and were close to pulling it off this season, but it didn’t happen.

Irving — who’s now an unrestricted free agent — has reportedly reached out to LeBron to try and get him to join him and Luka Doncic in the Dallas Mavericks, according to the latest reports.

Kyrie Irving Wants LeBron James In Dallas

“Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason,” Shams Charania reported.

However, as much as Kyrie would love to be reunited with his most famous teammate, sports analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn’t see that happening, as James won’t leave his family.

LeBron Won’t Leave His Family In L.A., Claims Shannon Sharpe

“I don’t think LeBron James uprooted his family from Cleveland, Ohio to come out here to L.A. to all of a sudden say, ‘you know what, I want to spend my final couple of years in Dallas,'” Said Sharpe.

“I don’t think he’ll move further away from his family,” Sharpe continued. “I don’t know Savannah, but I really do think she likes L.A. I don’t think someone of LeBron James’ caliber says, ‘I want to leave LA and I’m going to go to muggy Dallas’. Compared to LA, it’s hell.”

That’s a big enough reason to shut down the rumors of James teaming up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. It was a long shot and it sounded nearly impossible, so people can put it to rest now.