Kevin Durant's failed trade saga has sparked multiple takes. Even though he decided to stay, people still criticize him for wanting to leave in the first place, and it's not like he had a change of heart but that the market shut the door on him.

Durant's news cycle has been the same since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder. He seems impossible to please, which is why several teams were hesitant to even try and make a move for him.

That's why Charles Barkley went full steam ahead at him. He called him 'an abject failure' because of his lack of leadership and went as far as to say that he's never going to be a happy person.

Charles Barkley Says Kevin Durant Is Miserable

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy,” Barkley said. “Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

Shannon Sharpe Doubles Down On Criticism

NFL Hall of Famer turned analyst Shannon Sharpe believes Barkley is right on point this time. Per Sharpe, Durant will never be satisfied and will always find a way to create trouble regardless of the situation:

"I agree a lot with what he [Charles Barkley] said," Sharpe said on Undisputed. "The reason why he left Russ was to win a title, and when he won a title, it didn't fulfill it. You know why? Because he was seeking happiness in something else. A lot of times people seek happiness in a relationship or cars or money and inside they're miserable. And when they get cars, they get money, they get into a relationship, they still not happy."

"You see, Kevin Durant, you're still not happy," Sharpe sentenced. "You won two titles. You won two finals MVP. You're not happy. You went to Brooklyn. You built a team in the image of what you thought was gonna bring you a title, and you're still not happy. Charles was absolutely right. Kevin Durant will find a way. You give him a solution, he'll turn around and give you another problem."

It's kind of sad that Durant's attitude has gotten in the way of his greatness. He's one of the best to ever do it, and no one can take that away from him, but he also doesn't seem to have a fanbase by his side anymore, and that's on him.