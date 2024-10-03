Shaq reveals big reason Kevin Durant can't be in NBA GOAT debate with LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant has often defended his place in the NBA’s Greatest of All Time conversation, standing alongside legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but Shaquille O'Neal has voiced a compelling objection.

It’s a common debate among basketball fans and analysts to determine who reigns as the NBA’s GOAT. For many, Michael Jordan, with his six NBA championships, sits firmly at the top. Others argue that LeBron James, still active and dominating, has built a case as well. At 36, Kevin Durant’s talent and statistics may put him in the conversation, but Shaquille O’Neal disagrees.

During an episode of the ‘BIG’ Podcast, Shaq addressed the issue and took aim at Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016—a team already stacked with stars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. “You lose to Golden State and then you go join them, I think that tarnishes it,” O’Neal said, alluding to the perception that Durant’s championships were earned with too much help.

On the other hand, former NBA player Lou Williams defended Durant’s legacy, saying, “Kevin Durant is a transcendent talent, bro. We’ve never seen anybody like Kevin Durant.” Williams went on to downplay Durant’s time with the Warriors, noting: “The timing was bad when he went to Golden State but I think any other year of his career if he goes there it’s not looked at as that particular thing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, Shaq made his stance clear, emphasizing what Durant needs to do to earn his place in the GOAT debate. “If he can win one where he’s the bus driver like Charles (Barkley) always says, I think we would definitely have to put him in that conversation,” O’Neal stated.

Shaquille O Neal attends the Hey, This is Shaq Basketball Tournament in Warsaw, Poland, on August 28, 2024.

Advertisement

Does Durant have enough time to do it?

Durant has already secured two NBA championships and two Finals MVPs, but critics argue that those achievements are diminished by the fact that he wasn’t the sole leader of his teams. For Kevin to solidify his place among the all-time greats, many believe he needs to lead a team to a title as the undisputed star.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about the Suns" championship ambitions

At 36, time is just another rival for Durant, who understands that his window for winning another championship is closing. Perhaps this upcoming season with the Phoenix Suns will be the one, but the team will need to significantly improve their performance, as last year they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.