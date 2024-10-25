Shaquille O'Neal boldly predicts which team will be the new 2024-25 NBA champion

With only one matchday played so far in the new season, Shaquille O'Neal goes out on a limb and predicts the 2024-25 NBA champion.

The new NBA season has started and the teams have already shown some interesting details about their game, which provides material for predictions and projections about the future. The legend Shaquille O’Neal was asked to give his prediction on which franchise will win the title.

A few days ago, before the start of the current campaign, Shaq said that the NBA title would go to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he has changed his mind. The former Los Angeles Lakers center argued that it was enough to choose this new team after seeing them in action during a game.

According to O’Neil’s prediction, the new NBA champions of 2024-25 will be none other than the Dallas Mavericks. “Klay Thompson is going to average 20 points and the Mavs are going to win the championship,” Shaq said Thursday night on Inside the NBA, where he is one of the analysts.

While his prediction sounds risky with 81 regular-season games and all of the playoffs remaining, O’Neal is relying on the Mavericks’ star addition. Shaq believes that last season’s runners-up will have better luck and win the title for the second time in their history, after doing so in the 2010-11 NBA season.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

How did the Dallas Mavericks perform in the 2024-25 NBA season opener?

The Dallas Mavericks had a solid start to the new NBA season with a 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson was outstanding, scoring 22 points, above the average needed to win a championship, according to O’Neil.

Season MVP candidate Luka Doncic shined with a double-double that included 28 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 36 minutes of play. Kyrie Irving was also one of the standout players of the night with 15 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds.

What are the Mavericks’ upcoming games?

The Mavericks look to continue their strong start to the NBA season when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night at the Footprint Center. They then face four intense games against the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic. The first stretch of the season will be key to the full adjustment of Thompson, the star player who arrived from the Golden State Warriors to give the Mavs a quality boost.