WNBA News: USC assistant coach becomes Dallas Wings’ new head coach

The Dallas Wings have announced the hiring of Chris Koclanes as their new head coach, the team revealed on Monday. Koclanes, a former WNBA assistant coach and current USC assistant, will take over a team that is aiming for a playoff return after a difficult 2024 season.

The Wings, who hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, finished second-to-last in the standings last year and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, leading to the firing of Latricia Trammell following a 9-31 record.

Koclanes brings eight seasons of WNBA coaching experience, having worked under general manager Curt Miller, a veteran coach who previously led the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun. Known for his defensive expertise, Koclanes has established a reputation as a top defensive coordinator, serving in that role for both Connecticut and Los Angeles.

The Wings hired Trammell ahead of the 2023 season to address their defensive struggles, and she delivered immediate results. The team recorded its best campaign in over a decade, reaching the 20-win mark for the first time since 2008 and winning a playoff series for the first time since 2009.

Chris Koclanes will be Dallas Wings head coach (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

However, injuries derailed that progress in 2024. A 5-19 start to the season proved insurmountable, leaving the Wings out of the playoffs and back in the lottery for the first time since 2021.

Koclanes is an expert in defense

Koclanes’ tenure with the Connecticut Sun (2016-2022) was marked by two WNBA Finals appearances and four consecutive semifinal berths, helping establish Connecticut as one of the league’s premier defensive teams. In his single season with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023, the team ranked in the top-four in defensive rating.

This will be key for the Wings, who have struggled defensively, ranking no higher than eighth in defensive rating since relocating to Dallas in 2016, and finishing last in that category in 2024.

Over the past two seasons, Koclanes has also contributed to the revitalization of USC’s women’s basketball program under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, helping the Trojans reach new heights with the addition of star JuJu Watkins.

The Wings are in the middle of a reorganization

The Wings are entering a critical phase of organizational change, with Koclanes’ hiring and Curt Miller’s move from team president to general manager signaling a new direction. The team also strengthened its front office by promoting Travis Charles to senior vice president of basketball operations and assistant GM, and Jasmine Thomas to vice president of basketball operations and assistant GM.

Looking ahead, the team is preparing for a move to Dallas in 2026, where they will play in a newly renovated arena within the redeveloped Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The Wings are also building a standalone practice facility in the city.