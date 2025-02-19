Sixers legend Julius Erving targets Joel Embiid for Philadelphia’s struggles this NBA season

Joel Embiid, the centerpiece of the Philadelphia 76ers, has been far from his usual dominant self this NBA season, largely due to recurring physical issues. These injuries have hindered his ability to consistently lead the team on the court, and in turn, have negatively affected the Sixers’ overall performance. Now, Julius Erving, widely regarded as one of the franchise’s greatest players, has shared his candid opinion on the matter.

“It’s hard to swallow,” Erving said, expressing frustration over how the Sixers have looked this season during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. “We have a Big 3, but they hardly play together. That is the problem right there, so if you’re not playing together you’re probably not practicing together. So we’re really not in the building mode that shows light at the end of the tunnel.”

Turning his attention specifically to Embiid, Dr. J did not mince words. “Joel, he’s looking like playing half the games and maybe going to a third before going to two thirds,” he said. He went on to cast doubt on Philadelphia’s prospects of building a championship-caliber team around an injury-prone Embiid: “If he moves to playing one-third of the games, that’s not going to happen.”

Erving also highlighted what he perceives as Embiid’s shortcomings when it comes to leadership and commitment. “You always say it’s not a guy’s fault if his body’s betraying him. But that’s an excuse,” he remarked.

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving.

“When you’re running an organization and you’re trying to chase for championships, you’re trying to be the leader and inspire the other players, you have to find a way,” Erving said. He also pointed out another detail regarding the center: “He just got a new contract.”

Erving praises Tyrese Maxey

While critical of some of his teammates, Julius Erving did not hesitate to single out one player for praise: Tyrese Maxey. “Tyrese is the most consistent factor there and I love watching him play and the effort that he puts forth and whatever,” Erving said. “Even if he’s hurting a little bit, he’s still putting forth the effort.”

However, Erving’s praise of other players was more subdued. When discussing Paul George, he acknowledged the forward’s talent: “Paul George, great talent,” he said, before returning to the broader issue with the 76ers’ Big Three. He explained that the team’s struggles could be traced back to a lack of consistency: “I don’t know, once again, you’re not getting it every night. And I’d like to, I played in the era when guys gave it every night.”

Erving defends Nick Nurse

In the same interview, Dr. J made it clear that he doesn’t believe the Philadelphia 76ers’ struggles are due to the decisions of head coach Nick Nurse. “Coach is a great guy, and I just kinda feel for him,” Erving explained. “Because he doesn’t have what the organization has planned for, you know, guys that can play every night and care about playing every night and figure out a way, if they can’t play, to make a contribution some other way.”

Can the 76ers fight for a Playoff spot?

With a 20-34 record, the Philadelphia 76ers currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, outside of the playoff picture. However, they are not far behind the Chicago Bulls, who occupy the final play-in spot with a slightly better 22-33 record.

If Joel Embiid can get his body into better physical condition, allowing him to string together consecutive games, and if Paul George can return to the level of play he has demonstrated in past seasons, perhaps the 76ers can provide Tyrese Maxey with the support he needs to lead the team on a successful campaign for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.