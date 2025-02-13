Trending topics:
Joel Embiid’s salary: How much does the star of the Philadelphia 76ers earn?

Joel Embiid not only leads the 76ers on the court, but his salary places him among the highest in the NBA. With a historic contract, the "Process" secures his future and his bank account. Check out how much he earns.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 09, 2025.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesJoel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 09, 2025.

Joel Embiid, the Cameroonian giant who has won over NBA fans with his unique playing style, is leaving his mark not only on the court but also in his bank account, thanks to a hefty salary for his talent.

With his ability to dominate both offensively and defensively, along with his charismatic personality, the “Process” has become one of the most iconic faces in the league, standing alongside other stars like Stephen Curry.

After a season of impressive achievements, his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers has just reached astronomical figures. With a historic extension that secures him through the 2028-29 season, he has managed to secure his future…

What is Joel Embiid’s salary?

Joel Embiid, NBA star and center for the Philadelphia 76ers, not only boasts a significant net worth but now also an exorbitant salary. As of February 2025, his salary is $51.4 million, according to sources like Spotrac and AS US.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks to pass during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 09, 2025. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Known for his skill on the court and ability to dominate the game, the talented player was awarded the MVP of the 2022-23 season and has been selected seven times for the All-Star Game.

However, his impact extends beyond the sports world: in September 2024, he signed a historic contract extension with the 76ers for three years and $193 million, ensuring his stay with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.

His deal is worth a total of $301 million over five years, positioning him as the third highest-paid player in the history of basketball, as the official NBA site reported. Here’s the breakdown of his salary:

  • 2024-25: $51.4 million
  • 2025-26: $55.2 million
  • 2026-27: $59.5 million
  • 2027-28: $64.3 million
  • 2028-29: $69 million (player option)
This not only reflects recognition of his dedication but also the 76ers’ confidence in his ability to lead the team toward the coveted National Basketball Association championship. Without a doubt, he is on his way to becoming a sports legend.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

