James Harden has made it abundantly clear he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. In case there were any doubts about it, The Beard let everyone know he doesn’t want to work with Daryl Morey anymore.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Those are some strong comments, which is why they made so much noise around the league. Harden apparently called Morey a liar because the Sixers GM supposedly promised to trade him quickly if the guard opted into his player option.

Why James Harden called Morey a “liar”

“As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt-in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden,” NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on Twitter.

Harden picked up his option only to get traded, something that didn’t happen thus far. The situation between the player and the team is getting ugly, as it doesn’t look like the Sixers are planning to grant his wish soon.