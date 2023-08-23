The NBA just fined James Harden $100,000 for his comments on Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey. The former MVP called him a liar and openly stated that he would never play for a team that hires him.

Harden clarified that his comments came after Morey promised to trade him ‘quickly’ if he opted in on the final year of his contract, yet the executive later backed down from that promise.

He reportedly wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, and they’d be glad to have him. However, according to Bleacher Report, the problem is that no team has enough assets to meet the Sixers’ asking price for him.

Sixers Want Too Much For Harden

“Daryl Morey has been open about the fact he has no plans to give James Harden away at a discount despite the 76ers star’s trade request,” reported Tyler Conway. “So far, Morey has stuck to his guns.”

“ESPN reported the Sixers’ asking price has been ‘steep’ in Harden trade talks, with no teams being’ ‘willing, or able, to meet it,’” Conway added. “No further details were offered on the Sixers’ asking price, but this tracks with Morey’s public comments. The Sixers president of basketball operations has been adamant about keeping Harden unless a deal that keeps the team in title contention presents itself.”

James Harden is no longer the superstar he used to be, and as such, no team would even consider going all-in on him at this point in his career, especially considering his long history of bailing out and poor play in the postseason.