Russell Westbrook's wife Nina made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate further disrespect from Skip Bayless. Check out what the controversial analyst had to say about that.

It's not a secret that sports fans all over the world don't like Skip Bayless.They tune in just to watch what delusional take he'll fire next and how he'll try to always do everything about LeBron James. Other than that, it's not like he's got all that credibility.

Bayless has made a living out of hating. He's been right every now and then but most of the time he's just taking shots left and right. Even when he lauded Kevin Durant and called him the best player on Earth, KD replied by telling him that he really didn't like him.

The controversial analyst has had his way with Russell Westbrook this season. In full Skip Bayless fashion, he's called him out on television and social media even when he's actually played well.

Skip Bayless Says Russell Westbrook Should Come Off The Bench

"It's just a wrongheaded fit," Bayless said. "It will not work and I feel sorry for everybody involved. So you gotta figure out what's the best way to utilize him. He needs to be Manu Ginobili but he will not accept being 6th Man of the Year. That's who Russ could and should be at this stage of his career. To me, that's the best fit."

Nina Westbrook Calls Out Bayless For Blocking Her On Social Media

That take wasn't nearly as disrespectful as most of the ones he's shared over the past season. However, Westbrook's wife Nina just couldn't take it anymore and took to Instagram to call Bayless out for calling her husband 'Westbrick' and blocking her.

(Transcript via Nina Westbrook)

"I just found out that @skipbayless blocked me on Twitter... as though I'm the one constantly harassing him and calling him out of his name.

Mr. Bayless. I'm a real person. If you're able to use your platform to degrade my husband and constantly call him out of his name then at least be adult enough to deal with the consequences of your actions. Don't try to erase me from your reality to make yourself feel better about your choice.

I'm still here. There's no need to block me. Just be respectful, and I have no reason to respond or remind you of your reckless choices. Just do better."

Bayless Denies Blocking Her

Bayless claimed he never blocked Nina and went on to say that he's gotten multiple death threats in his hometown Oklahoma City over his criticism of Westbrook. Once again, people really didn't by the story:

"Dear Mrs. Westbrook: Thank you for clarifying that I didn't block you. I've never blocked anybody and never will," Bayless tweeted. "I welcome your criticism and appreciate your defending your husband. But I will continue to tell the truth as I see it."

Skip Bayless has found quite the success in sports broadcasting. He's made plenty of cash and no one can take away his hard work. But nobody really likes him and nobody ever will. That's just a fact.