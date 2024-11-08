NBA News: Former champion gets real about Lakers' Bronny James, G-League situation

Just days ago, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Bronny James would be sent to the G-League, where he will play for the South Bay Lakers. Recently, a former NBA champion weighed in on what this experience might mean for LeBron James’s son.

According to Shams Charania, Bronny is expected to suit up exclusively for home games with the South Bay Lakers, a setup designed to let him manage court time between the NBA squad and its G-League affiliate. Former NBA champion and Coach of the Year Avery Johnson shared his thoughts.

“It was just announced that Bronny James from the Los Angeles Lakers is going to be assigned to the Lakers’ G League,” Johnson said in a video posted on X. “This is not really any breaking news. This was probably something that was decided before he was drafted.”

Johnson continued, “This young man probably needs a year or two in the G League to develop his game and see if he can ever become a rotation player or even better in the NBA. It will be interesting to see the TV ratings when Bronny is playing. How does he affect the ratings? Will he significantly improve at an accelerated rate? Lots of eyes are going to be on Bronny James in the G League as he continues to build out his professional career.”

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Harry How/Getty Images

When does South Bay’s season start?

The G-League season tips off on Friday, November 8, with various teams in action. However, the South Bay Lakers will open their campaign on Saturday, facing the Salt Lake City Stars—affiliate of the Utah Jazz—at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

With only limited practice time alongside his new teammates, Bronny is set to make his G-League debut in this matchup, which will provide him with crucial court time and development opportunities otherwise restricted by the depth of talent on the Lakers roster.

Tickets sold out for Bronny’s debut

According to sports journalist Arash Markazi, tickets for Bronny’s debut game have already sold out, with prices on the secondary market climbing above $200—a move that has sparked frustration among fans who argue the cost is steep for a G-League game.

“Bronny James will make his debut for the South Bay Lakers of the G League on Saturday against the Salt Lake City Stars,” Markazi wrote on X. “Tickets for the game are sold out, and the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $200.”